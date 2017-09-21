Not everyone is in favor of getting rid of Confederate statues. In fact one town in Texas says they want the removed statutes to be sent to them!

The town of Woodlands, Texas, which is near Houston, says they want some heritage to be brought to their community. Township Board Chairman, Gordy Bunch says “What’s happening across the state and across the country is ridiculous regarding eliminating history.” He wants the statues from Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and other Texas towns sent to him.

It’s good to see some communities aren’t afraid of a little history. And in fact the plan by Bunch is gaining traction with some state Senators who don’t want the statues to be removed.

Should towns be allowed to accept the cast off statues? Or should they be taken down and destroyed all together?

The post Texas Town: “Send Us Your Confederate Statues!” appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.