Portland Ore – Reacting to a KGW-TV poll that shows most Portlanders are dissatisfied to the city’s response to homelessness, Mayor Ted Wheeler held a press conference Friday afternoon to assure residents that he and the rest of the City Council are doing everything they can to alleviate it. The poll was posted on KGW-TV website after Wheeler scheduled the press conference. It was originally scheduled to be revealed in an upcoming special titled “Tent City USA.” Wheeler said he thought the title was unfair because many major American cities have homeless problems, some far worse than the situation in Portland.