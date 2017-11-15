Ten Car Crash On I-5 Near Woodburn

Woodburn, Or. – Oregon State Police are looking for the driver of a pick up truck that lost a large band saw on I-5 North of Woodburn last night. It fell off a flat bed trailer the pick up was pulling. OSP says it happened around 9:30 p.m. They started getting calls of cars hitting the band saw. The driver of the pick-up initially stopped and started to run to the saw, which was roughly five feet long and two feet tall. Once vehicles started to hit it, OSP says he turned around, got back into the pick-up, and fled the scene. The driver was only described as a male adult.

In total, ten vehicles hit the object. Most of them received minor damage. But one of them flipped several times and the occupant from that vehicle was transported to the hospital with injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The pick-up was described as a larger style personal vehicle such as a Ford F250 type vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information, who has not already spoken to police, please call the Oregon State Police at 1(800) 452-7888.