Tell Police How You Feel At Coffee With A Cop Today
By Jacob Dean
|
Oct 4, 2017 @ 3:16 AM

Portland, Oregon – Here’s your chance to sit down for a cup of coffee… and tell police how you feel. It’s national Coffee with a Cop Day, with events happening all across the Northwest, including right here in Portland. Officers will be at coffee shops throughout Southeast, and Northeast Portland today for a good conversation with you.

Coffee with a Cop, which was started in 2011 in California and became a national trend, is an opportunity for community members to join officers for good conversation in a relaxed atmosphere.

PORTLAND’S COFFEE WITH A COP EVENTS:
East Precinct
Coquine — 6839 SE Belmont; 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Central Precinct
Starbucks — 3639 SE Hawthorne, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Starbucks — Sellwood at Milwaukee and Bybee, 5:00-7:30 p.m.

North Precinct
North Precinct Coffee Shop — 449 NE Emerson, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Starbucks — 15th and Fremont, noon to 2pm

Traffic Division
Starbucks — 23rd and Burnside, 11 am to 1 pm

