COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. (AP) – A 13-year-old boy was killed when a pick-up truck driven by an 85-year-old man struck him as he rode his bicycle on Highway 99S near Cottage Grove.

The teen killed Wednesday has not been publicly identified. The driver of the truck is cooperating with police and has not been charged in the crash.

Highway 99S was closed for three hours while the Oregon State Police investigated.