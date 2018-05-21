Teen To Pay Over 36 Million For Starting Eagle Creek Fire

Hood River, Oregon – A Hood River county judge has decided a Vancouver Teen should pay just over $36 million dollars in restitution for setting the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia Gorge last year. The court does find though the youth cannot pay the judgement in full, and authorizes the Hood River Juvenile Department to establish a payment schedule.

The ruling reads “The court awards restitution to the state in the amount of $36,618,330.24 on behave on the following victims….” Then it lists the victims in the case. But adds…. ” The court further finds that the youth cannot pay the judgement in full and therefore authorizes the Hood River Juvenile Department to establish a payment schedule.”

Read the full decision here courtesy of Hood River County Circuit Court:

