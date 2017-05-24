Teen Presumed Drowned At High Rocks

Gladstone, Oregon – A teenage boy is presumed drowned after he went underwater at the popular park in Gladstone. Witnesses say they saw the young man jump into the Clackamas River last night at High Rocks Park.

Authorities say it doesn’t look like the teen was wearing a life-jacket.

It was a hot day with a lot of people cooling off at High Rocks. Some of those people were trying to save the young man’s life, as he was struggling in the water around 7:30 pm Tuesday night.

It didn’t take long before the search and rescue effort turned into a recovery effort.

Authorities say the water is very dangerous, cold, fast, and high. Crews will be back out there this morning to try and recover the victim’s body.

