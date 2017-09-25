Teen Pleads Guilty in North Eugene High Photo Scandal

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A teenager who circulated nude photographs of girls at North Eugene High School has avoided a prison sentence but must register as a sex offender.

The Register-Guard reports (https://is.gd/wBTf2V) the teen told the court Monday he knows what he did was wrong and he’ll never do it again.

He pleaded guilty to using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. In addition to registering as a sex offender, the now 18-year-old is banned from contacting underage females during his five years on probation.

The police investigation began in February, after a student told an officer that the teen had shown her nude photos of classmates that he had on an iPod.

A prosecutor said the teen offered marijuana to fellow students in exchange for photos.

A group of male students had access to the images. Three students were charged with crimes.