Teen Hit and Killed While Waiting for School Bus

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a 13-year-old girl who was found with fatal injuries on the side of a rural Oregon road was waiting for the school bus when she was hit by a vehicle.

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday they don’t know who hit Meadow Boyd early Monday and say the person may not realize they struck her.

A passer-by spotted Boyd lying along the road and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities are asking anyone who drove on the 5100-block of East Evans Creek Road between Rogue River and Wimer between 6:45 a.m. and 7:29 a.m. on Monday to check their vehicle for damage. They are also seeking private surveillance video from that area that could help solve the case.