Keizer, Oregon – Saturday afternoon, Keizer Police and Firefighters were called to an apartment on Garland Way, after getting reports of a medical emergency involving a twelve year old boy. After finding the boy dead, the victim’s mother was taken into custody. 38 year old Amy Marie Robertson has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of her 12 year old son, Caden Berry. An autopsy will be performed early in the week to determine the cause of death