Teen Driver Hits, Kills Woman Near High School

Beaverton, Oregon – A 63-year-old cyclist was hit-and-killed by a car Thursday evening at Southridge High School in Beaverton. It was a 17-year-old student behind the wheel. The student stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Witnesses say there was no way for the student to avoid hitting the woman. So far, no names have been released.

Police say the woman was walking her bike in between a bike path and Southwest 125th Avenue when she was struck by a car leaving the school just before 7pm last night.

More from Beaverton Police:

The 911 call came in at 6:45 p.m.

The deceased was not riding her bike but was walking with it. According to witnesses, she was going between the bike path and the roadway as she walked. The driver saw her walking her bike and then she was in front of his car, and there was nothing he could do to avoid striking her.

We are currently working an auto v Bike on SW 125th Ave at Southridge Highschool. The bicyclist has passed away due to the injuries sustained from this crash.

The deceased is an adult female 63 years of age.

The driver of the vehicle is a 17-year-old student from Southridge High school who was leaving the school’s parking lot when he struck the bicyclist, and he is cooperating with the investigation.

It does not look to be criminal, and the Washington County Crash Reconstruction Team (CART) is on scene doing the diagram and assisting in the investigation, and this is standard with any fatal vehicle crash.

Image courtesy of Beaverton Police.