Teen Charged With Murder In Deadly McMinnville Shooting

McMinnville, Oregon – A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder, after police say he killed a woman and hurt a man in a shooting last week in McMinnville. Neighbors are shocked and say this kind of thing never happens in the small Oregon town. Officers found 43-year-old Kimberly Forness dead in a home on Wednesday afternoon and 50-year-old Ron Spiker suffering from a gunshot wound. McMinnville police Capt. Tim Symons says the handgun they think the teen used, belonged to someone else. The case is still under investigation.

The teen was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on Friday on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. He has not been identified. The teen lived with the two victims at the house on Northeast Oregon Street, but they are not related. It’s reported that the teen’s father also lived in the home.

News Partner KGW reports Forness worked at Hopscotch Toys for 11 years. They talked with owner Linda Hays who says Forness was a wonderful, sweet person, who loved to work at the toy store.

“She’s one of those people that gets pleasure in life from building other people up,” said Hays. “She was a dream person to have at a toy store, she cared so much about people.”