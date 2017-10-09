Teen: Bend Man Forced Her Into Sex Work, Kept Her Prisoner

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Prosecutors have charged a Bend man with kidnapping, assault and coercion after his 18-year-old girlfriend alleged he made her perform sex acts online, beat her and locked her in a closet.

An attorney for 22-year-old Shane Morgan says in a phone interview Monday that he denies all the allegations.

The Bend Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2g6PAAX) cites court records saying that the 18-year-old woman called police to say Morgan also took control of all her money during their four-month relationship.

Defense attorney Jamie Gerlitz says there’s “significantly more to the story.”

She says the same woman falsely accused another man of rape two weeks before Morgan’s arrest.

He will make his next court appearance on Oct. 19.