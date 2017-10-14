Teen Arrested for Attempted Murder

Beaverton, Oregon – A teenager was arrested Friday on charges of attempted murder in Beaverton. Police say that 19 year old Chase Bedford and his brother Cory got into an argument with two other people. They then chased them in their car and shot at them during the pursuit. Then when the victims tried escaping on foot, police say they stabbed them in the Oak Hills Neighborhood. Police caught Chase Friday at his home on 143rd.

Cory is still at large, and considered armed and dangerous. His alleged victims went to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.