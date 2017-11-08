Teen Admits to Killing Three in Court Documents

November 8, 2017 3:00 p.m.

ROSEBURG, Ore. –

A 16 year old high school junior has admitted to killing three people Tuesday night near Roseburg.

Court documents obtained by News Radio 1240 KQEN shed more light on the case.

The Affidavit for Probable Cause says that at 8:45 p.m. Robert Adams called Douglas County Emergency Communications and reported that his foster son had murdered his family at their home on Whispering Pines in Lookingglass.

When police arrived at the home they contacted Kevin Adams, the foster son that Robert Adams had referred to. The teen was detained without incident. Kevin Adams told police that the gun involved in the shooting was inside the house.

The court document says that once inside the home, law enforcement officers found three people deceased. All three had apparent gunshot wounds. Robert Adams identified them as his wife Donya, his wife, Amory, his daughter, and Payshience Adams, his foster daughter and the sister of Kevin.

In an interview Robert Adams said he had left the home at about 6:30 p.m. and returned shortly before making the 911 call. When he got home, he was met by Kevin who was outside and told him to call police and not to go inside. Robert Adams went into the residence to find the three family members deceased. He saw a handgun on his bed, which he said was not where it should be.

Deputies interviewed Kevin Adams who said that after Robert left the home, he shot the three people multiple times with a handgun. He said he then waited for Robert to come home and when Robert did, he told him to call police.

The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office and members of the Douglas County Major Crimes Team formally identified the victims as:

*Donya Renee Adams age 55

*Amory Rose Adams, age 26

*Payshience “Tia” Adams, age 10. Tia attended Lookingglass Elementary.

Those three people along with Robert and Kevin Adams all lived in the family home.

Kevin Adams was lodged in the Douglas County Juvenile Department on three counts of aggravated murder.

Adams was a student at Roseburg High School.