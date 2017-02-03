Teacher Arrested For Sex Abuse

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A second-grade teacher in Oregon has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a teenage minor at a YMCA camp.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Rohan Cordy, 28, was arrested by detectives on Thursday. He is a teacher at Holley Elementary School in Sweet Home and was a counselor at the YMCA camp in Silver Falls State Park between last June and August.

Documents filed with the court say that between May and August, Cordy compelled or induced the alleged victim to engage in sexual conduct for a visual recording. He is also charged with having sex with the alleged victim without her consent.

Cordy’s attorney, Anthony James, did not immediately respond to an email and a phone call seeking comment. He has asked the district attorney for evidence.