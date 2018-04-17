TAXING: Is SB1528b A Nail In The Coffin For Small Business Optimism In Oregon?

Salem, Oregon- Governor Kate Brown’s signing of Senate Bill 1528b keeps tax breaks for 23, 000 Oregonians that’s the good news, but Anthony Smith, Oregon State director for the National Federation of Independent Business, suggests that the signing brings a loss to upward of 400, 000 business owners. One of the reasonings given for that loss is the existence of a break that only effects 23,000.

Anthony spoke with FM News 101 this weekend after the signing of the bill in a year he says Oregon had to do nothing to balance its budget or receive a significant break on the federal level.

The NFIC has worked hard for a big win at the federal level with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, but they call the signing of 1528b a major blow to Oregon small business and an unnecessarily proactive approach in taking away that federal benefit

Is there a course of action to provide some relief? Recourse? By courts or the way of the ballot box?

The question remains in Anthony’s mind, can the State of Oregon spend independent business owners’ hard-earned money more effectively than the owners themselves?

KXL’s Brandon Ison spoke with Anthony Smith. The full interview with Smith’s unedited perspective can be found below. Click to find out who this effects and what direction the NFIB suggests for voters and independent business owners.