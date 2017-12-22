Tax Reform – What it Means for You

PORTLAND, Ore. – The wonderful folks at NW Financial and Tax Solutions have put together a comprehensive breakdown of the GOP Tax Reform plan signed into law today, and its likely impact on you. Give it a read, and share your thoughts in the comments.

Portland Metro Area

Here’s What the New Tax Bill Means for You

After months of debate, President Trump has signed into law the biggest U.S. tax overhaul since 1986, which will affect the finances of nearly every taxpayer in the U.S. With all the changes being made, the question on the minds of most Americans is – how will the new tax plan affect my financial outcome in 2018 and the years to come?

In this article:

How Federal Income tax is calculated

The changes with the new tax bill

Real life examples of before and after-tax returns for residents of the Portland Metro area

Going Back to the Basics

According to a 2015 survey by Nerd Wallet[i], most American adults got an “F” when it comes to understanding income tax basics. A time of change is a great opportunity for us to revisit the basics to understand how the actions of our elected officials will impact us. Here’s a simplified formula of how your federal income tax is calculated.

While to most people these terms may sound like sleep-inducing gibberish, grasping them is essential to assessing the impact of the new tax bill on your financial situation.

“Above the Line” Adjustments

Your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is determined by subtracting “above the line” adjustments from your gross income.

The following “above the line” deductions will be maintained:

Educator expense deduction

HSA deduction

Traditional IRA deduction

Student loan interest deduction

Tuition and fees deduction

Graduate school tuition waivers deduction

These “above the line” adjustments will be eliminated:

Alimony deduction

Moving expense deduction

Personal Exemption Going Away

Under current tax law, regardless of whether you take the standard or itemized deduction, you can deduct $4,050 per person in your household. This is one of the largest deductions that will go away with the new tax bill. When weighing out how this will affect your family, consider the standard deduction which has been doubled as well as the new child tax credit, explained later.

“Below the Line” Deductions

After you have subtracted “above the line” deductions from your gross income, you then decide whether you will take a standard or itemized deduction.

The new tax plan increases the standard deduction from $6,350 to $12,000 for singles and from $12,700 to $24,00 for married couples filing jointly. [1]According to an article published by the New York Times, nearly everyone who takes the standard deduction under the new plan will get a tax cut in 2018.

If a middle-income family decides to itemize their deductions, whether they will see a tax decrease or increase will depend on their personal situation.

Mortgage Interest Deduction

In the current tax code, taxpayers can deduct mortgage interest on loans up to $1,000,000, which can be spread out over two homes. The new tax bill limits this deduction to only the first $750,000 of a mortgage but this still applies to up to two homes. With the average home price in Portland just over $404,000, according to the Zillow, this change will not affect most middle-income home owners. But this may negatively impact those with rental properties. It is also very interesting to note that the deduction for interest on a HELOC (home equity line of credit) is going away.

Medical Expense Deduction

The current tax plan allows individuals to deduct out-of-pocket medical expenses that exceed 10% of adjusted gross income. This percentage is lowered to 7.5% of adjusted gross income in the new tax bill, which will be particularly useful for the elderly and those who have regular medical expenses.

Under the Affordable Care Act, individuals must pay a penalty if they do not purchase a qualifying health insurance plan. The new plan would reduce the penalty to $0, which may cause fewer healthy individuals to apply for coverage. This may lead to higher premiums for those who do not qualify for premium subsidies.

Charitable Deduction

The deduction for charitable giving to a 501(c)3 organization remains unchanged.

State and Local Tax Deduction

Current tax law allows those who live in Washington State to deduct 100% of their state local property taxes and sales tax from their federal bill. The new tax bill caps this deduction at $10,000. In 2015, the average amount paid in property taxes for those living in [2]Clark County and Portland was more than $3,000 according to Data USA. Also, according to the 2017 Washington Optional State Sales Tax Tables, a median income household can expect to deduct between $700 and $1,100 in state sales tax.

Marginal Tax Brackets

The marginal tax brackets have changed with the new tax bill.

Existing Tax Plan New Tax Plan Married Filing Jointly Married Filing Jointly 10% $0 to $18,650 10% $0-19,050 15% $18,650 to $75,900 12% $19,050-77,400 25% $75,900 to $153,100 22% $77,400-165,000 28% $153,100 to $233,350 24% $165,000-315,000 33% $233,350 to $416,700 32% $315,000-400,000 35% $416,700 to $470,700 35% $400,000-600,000 39.60% $470,700+ 37% $600,000+ For Single Filers: For Single Filers: 10% $0-9,325 10% $0-9,525 15% $9,325-37,950 12% $9,525-38,700 25% $37,950-91,900 22% $38700-82,500 28% $91,900-191,650 24% $82,500-157,500 33% $191,650-416,700 32% $157,500-200,000 35% $416,700-418,400 35% $200,000-500,000 39.60% $418,400+ 37% $500,000+

Tax Credits

Currently the child tax credit is $1,000 per child. The new tax bill would double the basic per-child tax credit for families making up to $400,000 a year from $1,000 to $2,000. If a family does not have any taxable income, they will be eligible for a maximum of a $1,400 tax refund.

Real Life Examples

In all our real-life examples, we found that people would save money under the current tax bill.

Married Filing Jointly | Live Oregon | Work Oregon Old Tax Plan New Tax Plan Difference W-2 Wages 149,445 149,445 – Total Income 211,018 211,018 – Adjustments – – – Adjusted Gross Income 211,018 211,018 – Standard Deduction 12,600 24,000 11,400 Total Itemized Deductions 28,772 21,015 (7,757) Deductible Deductions 28,772 24,000 (4,772) Exemptions 8,100 – (8,100) Taxable Income 174,146 187,018 12,872 Tax 34,990 33,463 (1,527) Total Federal Tax 34,990 33,463 (1,527)

Single | Retired | Lives WA Old Tax Plan New Tax Plan Difference W-2 Wages – – – Adjusted Gross Income 38,056 38,056 – Standard Deduction 7,850 13,550 5,700 Deductible Deductions 7,850 13,550 5,700 Exemptions 4,050 – (4,050) Taxable Income 26,156 24,506 (1,650) Tax 3,463 2,750 (713) Total Federal Tax 3,463 2,750 (713)

Married Filed Joint | 2 Children | Lives WA | Works WA Old Tax Plan New Tax Plan Difference W-2 Wages 159,693 159,693 – Adjusted Gross Income 159,753 159,753 – Standard Deduction 12,600 24,000 11,400 Total Itemized Deductions 16,709 16,709 – Deductible Deductions 16,709 24,000 7,291 Exemptions 16,200 – (16,200) Taxable Income 126,844 135,753 8,909 Tax 23,264 21,735 (1,529) Credits 200 4,000 3,800 Total Federal Tax 23,054 17,735 (5,319)

Married Filing Jointly | 1 Other Dependent | Live Oregon 1 Works Oregon, 1 Works Washington Old Tax Plan New Tax Plan Difference W-2 Wages 97,204 97,204 – Adjustments 2,500 2,500 – Adjusted Gross Income 98,489 98,489 – Standard Deduction 12,600 24,000 11,400 Total Itemized Deductions 24,303 20,707 (3,596) Deductible Deductions 24,303 24,000 (303) Exemptions 12,150 – (12,150) Taxable Income 62,036 74,489 12,453 Tax 8,376 8,558 182 Credits 280 780 500 Total Federal Tax 8,096 7,778 (318)

Single | 1 Other Dependent | Lives WA | Works WA Old Tax Plan New Tax Plan Difference W-2 Wages 493,883 493,883 – Total Income 498,175 498,175 – Adjusted Gross Income 498,175 498,175 – Standard Deduction 6,300 12,000 5,700 Total Itemized Deductions 20,057 19,058 (999) Deductible Itemized Deductions 13,319 19,058 5,739 Taxable Income 484,856 479,117 (5,739) Tax 147,939 143,380 (4,559) Credits – 500 500 Other Taxes 3,860 3,860 – Total Federal Tax 151,799 146,740 (5,059)

The Tax Plan a Benefit to Middle-Income Oregonians/ Washingtonians

Although the middle-class has been shrinking over the past four decades, it still constitutes about 50% of the American public. According to the Pew Research Center, the middle-class ranges from $35,000 to $122,500 in gross annual income.

Many of the cost saving measures, such as the cap on property and state income taxes and mortgage interest deduction will not negatively impact most middle-income families and individuals who live in the Portland Metro area. With the changes in deductions, marginal tax brackets and increased child tax credit, the tax bill will decrease the amount of taxes owed, not increase it for most middle-income families. To estimate the impact of this new tax bill on your personal financial situation, it’s recommended to seek the counsel of a CPA or accountant.

[1] https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/11/28/upshot/what-the-tax-bill-would-look-like-for-25000-middle-class-families.html

[2] https://datausa.io/profile/geo/clark-county-wa/

[i] https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/taxes/americans-failing-basic-tax-knowledge/