Tax Reform – What it Means for You
By Chris Brown
|
Dec 22, 2017 @ 12:32 PM
PORTLAND, Ore. – The wonderful folks at NW Financial and Tax Solutions have put together a comprehensive breakdown of the GOP Tax Reform plan signed into law today, and its likely impact on you. Give it a read, and share your thoughts in the comments.

 

Portland Metro Area

Here’s What the New Tax Bill Means for You

After months of debate, President Trump has signed into law the biggest U.S. tax overhaul since 1986, which will affect the finances of nearly every taxpayer in the U.S. With all the changes being made, the question on the minds of most Americans is – how will the new tax plan affect my financial outcome in 2018 and the years to come?

In this article:

  • How Federal Income tax is calculated
  • The changes with the new tax bill
  • Real life examples of before and after-tax returns for residents of the Portland Metro area

Going Back to the Basics

According to a 2015 survey by Nerd Wallet[i], most American adults got an “F” when it comes to understanding income tax basics. A time of change is a great opportunity for us to revisit the basics to understand how the actions of our elected officials will impact us. Here’s a simplified formula of how your federal income tax is calculated.

While to most people these terms may sound like sleep-inducing gibberish, grasping them is essential to assessing the impact of the new tax bill on your financial situation.

 “Above the Line” Adjustments

Your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is determined by subtracting “above the line” adjustments from your gross income.

The following “above the line” deductions will be maintained:

  • Educator expense deduction
  • HSA deduction
  • Traditional IRA deduction
  • Student loan interest deduction
  • Tuition and fees deduction
  • Graduate school tuition waivers deduction

 

These “above the line” adjustments will be eliminated:

  • Alimony deduction
  • Moving expense deduction

 

Personal Exemption Going Away

Under current tax law, regardless of whether you take the standard or itemized deduction, you can deduct $4,050 per person in your household. This is one of the largest deductions that will go away with the new tax bill. When weighing out how this will affect your family, consider the standard deduction which has been doubled as well as the new child tax credit, explained later.

 

“Below the Line” Deductions

After you have subtracted “above the line” deductions from your gross income, you then decide whether you will take a standard or itemized deduction.

 

The new tax plan increases the standard deduction from $6,350 to $12,000 for singles and from $12,700 to $24,00 for married couples filing jointly. [1]According to an article published by the New York Times, nearly everyone who takes the standard deduction under the new plan will get a tax cut in 2018.

 

If a middle-income family decides to itemize their deductions, whether they will see a tax decrease or increase will depend on their personal situation.

 

Mortgage Interest Deduction

In the current tax code, taxpayers can deduct mortgage interest on loans up to $1,000,000, which can be spread out over two homes. The new tax bill limits this deduction to only the first $750,000 of a mortgage but this still applies to up to two homes. With the average home price in Portland just over $404,000, according to the Zillow, this change will not affect most middle-income home owners. But this may negatively impact those with rental properties. It is also very interesting to note that the deduction for interest on a HELOC (home equity line of credit) is going away.

 

Medical Expense Deduction

The current tax plan allows individuals to deduct out-of-pocket medical expenses that exceed 10% of adjusted gross income. This percentage is lowered to 7.5% of adjusted gross income in the new tax bill, which will be particularly useful for the elderly and those who have regular medical expenses.

Under the Affordable Care Act, individuals must pay a penalty if they do not purchase a qualifying health insurance plan. The new plan would reduce the penalty to $0, which may cause fewer healthy individuals to apply for coverage. This may lead to higher premiums for those who do not qualify for premium subsidies.

 

Charitable Deduction

The deduction for charitable giving to a 501(c)3 organization remains unchanged.

 

State and Local Tax Deduction

Current tax law allows those who live in Washington State to deduct 100% of their state local property taxes and sales tax from their federal bill. The new tax bill caps this deduction at $10,000. In 2015, the average amount paid in property taxes for those living in [2]Clark County and Portland was more than $3,000 according to Data USA. Also, according to the 2017 Washington Optional State Sales Tax Tables, a median income household can expect to deduct between $700 and $1,100 in state sales tax.

 

Marginal Tax Brackets

The marginal tax brackets have changed with the new tax bill.

 

Existing Tax Plan New Tax Plan
Married Filing Jointly Married Filing Jointly
10% $0 to $18,650 10% $0-19,050
15% $18,650 to $75,900 12% $19,050-77,400
25% $75,900 to $153,100 22% $77,400-165,000
28% $153,100 to $233,350 24% $165,000-315,000
33% $233,350 to $416,700 32% $315,000-400,000
35% $416,700 to $470,700 35% $400,000-600,000
39.60% $470,700+ 37% $600,000+
For Single Filers: For Single Filers:
10% $0-9,325 10% $0-9,525
15% $9,325-37,950 12% $9,525-38,700
25% $37,950-91,900 22% $38700-82,500
28% $91,900-191,650 24% $82,500-157,500
33% $191,650-416,700 32% $157,500-200,000
35% $416,700-418,400 35% $200,000-500,000
39.60% $418,400+ 37% $500,000+

Tax Credits

 

Currently the child tax credit is $1,000 per child. The new tax bill would double the basic per-child tax credit for families making up to $400,000 a year from $1,000 to $2,000. If a family does not have any taxable income, they will be eligible for a maximum of a $1,400 tax refund.

Real Life Examples

In all our real-life examples, we found that people would save money under the current tax bill.

Married Filing Jointly | Live Oregon | Work Oregon
 Old Tax Plan New Tax Plan Difference
W-2 Wages              149,445             149,445                     –
Total Income              211,018             211,018                     –
Adjustments                            –                          –                     –
Adjusted Gross Income              211,018             211,018                     –
Standard Deduction                12,600               24,000         11,400
Total Itemized Deductions                28,772               21,015         (7,757)
Deductible Deductions                28,772               24,000         (4,772)
Exemptions                   8,100                          –         (8,100)
Taxable Income              174,146             187,018         12,872
Tax                34,990               33,463         (1,527)
Total Federal Tax        34,990       33,463   (1,527)

 

Single | Retired | Lives WA
 Old Tax Plan New Tax Plan Difference
W-2 Wages                            –                          –                  –
Adjusted Gross Income                38,056               38,056                  –
Standard Deduction                   7,850               13,550         5,700
Deductible Deductions                   7,850               13,550         5,700
Exemptions                   4,050                          –      (4,050)
Taxable Income                26,156               24,506      (1,650)
Tax                   3,463                 2,750          (713)
Total Federal Tax          3,463         2,750    (713)

 

Married Filed Joint |  2 Children | Lives WA | Works WA
 Old Tax Plan New Tax Plan Difference
W-2 Wages              159,693             159,693                     –
Adjusted Gross Income              159,753             159,753                     –
Standard Deduction                12,600               24,000         11,400
Total Itemized Deductions                16,709               16,709                     –
Deductible Deductions                16,709               24,000            7,291
Exemptions                16,200                          –       (16,200)
Taxable Income              126,844             135,753            8,909
Tax                23,264               21,735         (1,529)
Credits                      200                 4,000            3,800
Total Federal Tax        23,054       17,735   (5,319)

 

Married Filing Jointly | 1 Other Dependent | Live Oregon
1 Works Oregon, 1 Works Washington
 Old Tax Plan New Tax Plan Difference
W-2 Wages                97,204               97,204                  –
Adjustments                   2,500                 2,500                  –
Adjusted Gross Income                98,489               98,489                  –
Standard Deduction                12,600               24,000      11,400
Total Itemized Deductions                24,303               20,707      (3,596)
Deductible Deductions                24,303               24,000          (303)
Exemptions                12,150                          –    (12,150)
Taxable Income                62,036               74,489      12,453
Tax                   8,376                 8,558            182
Credits                      280                     780            500
Total Federal Tax          8,096         7,778    (318)

 

Single | 1 Other Dependent | Lives WA | Works WA
 Old Tax Plan New Tax Plan Difference
W-2 Wages              493,883             493,883                     –
Total Income              498,175             498,175                     –
Adjusted Gross Income              498,175             498,175                     –
Standard Deduction                   6,300               12,000            5,700
Total Itemized Deductions                20,057               19,058             (999)
Deductible Itemized Deductions                13,319               19,058            5,739
Taxable Income              484,856             479,117         (5,739)
Tax              147,939             143,380         (4,559)
Credits                            –                     500               500
Other Taxes                   3,860                 3,860                     –
Total Federal Tax     151,799    146,740   (5,059)

 

The Tax Plan a Benefit to Middle-Income Oregonians/ Washingtonians

Although the middle-class has been shrinking over the past four decades, it still constitutes about 50% of the American public. According to the Pew Research Center, the middle-class ranges from $35,000 to $122,500 in gross annual income.

Many of the cost saving measures, such as the cap on property and state income taxes and mortgage interest deduction will not negatively impact most middle-income families and individuals who live in the Portland Metro area. With the changes in deductions, marginal tax brackets and increased child tax credit, the tax bill will decrease the amount of taxes owed, not increase it for most middle-income families. To estimate the impact of this new tax bill on your personal financial situation, it’s recommended to seek the counsel of a CPA or accountant.

