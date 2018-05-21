Tax Cut Passes

Salem ORE – Lawmakers have passed a tax break aimed at small businesses in Oregon during a one-day special legislative session. Governor Kate Brown called legislators back to the Capitol for the session Monday. The Democrat Brown and legislative leaders in the majority party emphasized keeping the session focused only on passing the new break, which targets small businesses known as sole proprietorships, and limiting it to a single day. Social Democrats, Teachers and the Poor People’s Campaign were on hand to protest the cuts.