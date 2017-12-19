Tax Bill – Who Wins, Who Loses, Who Cares?

PORTLAND, Ore. – Republicans call it the biggest tax cut in decades. Democrats call it a gift to the wealthy and corporations, at the expense of the poor. The truth, as it does in most such political things, likely falls somewhere in the middle.

Here are a couple of good sources you can visit to calculate what your taxes might be under this plan.

“Marketwatch: Winners & Losers in the Trump Tax Plan”

“Marketwatch: Trump Tax Calculator”

Here is where the main issue with this bill seems to lie – in 2025, barring in other changes, the vast majority of tax payers would see their rates rise. House Speaker Paul Ryan says the law will be updated to change that rule. Skeptics worry about Congress’ poor track record when it comes to following up on that stuff. At this point, we’ll just have to wait and see. For the most part, the tax plan appears to give some tax relief to the majority of Americans in the near term, but could turn sour down the road unless changes are made.

So where do you fall on this tax plan? Do you approve of what the Republicans are doing, or do you agree with those who think the GOP has been bought and sold by corporations and special interests? Sound off in the comments below.