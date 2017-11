In this case, the “Tale of Two Cities” is Portland 20 years ago and Portland today. That is the subject of a film about gentrification and what that does to the makeup of the city. It’s called “Priced Out” and it’s the work of Cornelius Swart. Can a neighborhood evolve and keep a racial balance? As one publication put it: “Does Urban Renewal Equal Black Removal?

