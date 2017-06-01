Take A Tour Of The Proposed Willamette Falls Riverwalk!

Oregon City, Oregon – Look at how beautiful Willamette Falls is.

This Saturday, June 3, 2017 you can view the riverwalk design of the Willamette Falls legacy project at OMSI from 1 to 3. What do you think of this bit of history? Tell us what you think on the KXL Facebook page!

The project began in 2011 after the closure of the Blue Heron paper mill. In 2018 groundbreaking for the walkway will begin. Completion of phase one is expected in 2022. The full riverwalk is planned as a $60 million project, including design, engineering and construction. the riverwalk is expected to be a catalyst attracting private investment and spurring a full development of the property a process that is likely to take decades. The completed Willamette Falls legacy project is expected to create a world class attraction visited by millions of visitors each year.