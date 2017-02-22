What Does It Take To Buy A House In Portland?

By Pat Boyle
|
Feb 22

Portland, Or. –  It’s getting more expensive to buy a home in Portland. The Portland Tribune reports HSH.com, a New Jersey based company that keeps track of mortgage and consumer loan information, says you need to bring home at least 70-thousand to buy a median priced home here. That’s an increase of 7.5% from a year ago. Median price for a home in Portland is more than $354,000 with a monthly mortgage just over $1,600.

If you live in San Francisco, you need to make more than $160,000 to buy a home there. If you live in Seattle, you need to have a salary of almost $84,000 to be able to afford to  buy a home.

Comments