My Take on the Academy Award Nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences always makes a mistake or two when doing the annual Oscar nominations. This year is no exception. Here are the Academy’s doozies starting with best picture.

Under rules established a few years ago, the Academy can now nominate up to 10 films as best picture. This year there are nine.

They are: Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Why not add a 10th? Dump at least three of these and put films on the list that actually are best picture quality. The three dumpees: the sew-sew dressmaker movie Phantom Thread, an overdone Dunkirk and call a name other than Call Me By Your Name.

Better picks:

I, Tonya. It’s light years better, more creative and much more interesting than the just mentioned films.

The Big Sick. Near death experiences are rarely this much fun.

Molly’s Game. I’d take a gamble on this one.

Some are wondering about Wonder Woman and why it was ignored. Is Wonder Woman better than Logan? Not even close. In fact, Logan is one of the top-five best of last year and is the best super hero movie ever.

More mistakes? Paul Thomas Anderson gets a best director nomination for his Phantom Thread snorefest and Christopher Nolan gets recognized just because he’s Christopher Nolan for the equally boring and emotionless Dunkirk. Yet Martin McDonagh does the year’s best movie, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and is ignored. How is that possible?

Also ignored Steven Spielberg’s great — though not the category’s best — The Post. It, too, is better than and way more interesting than Phantom Thread by light years.

It was nice to see the Academy recognize Jordan Peele as best director for Get Out. It’s a slick horror flick that has grown to cult status. His star Daniel Kaluuya also got recognized in the best actor category.

Others? James Franco. His work in The Disaster Artist is actually — sorry Gary Oldman — last year’s best male acting in a leading role. He’s been ignored because of Me Too accusations that are probably true. Isn’t the purpose of these awards to honor filmdom’s best work?

And what is Denzel Washington’s Roman J. Israel, Esquire doing in the same category? He’s always excellent but neither the movie nor his performance were that special. However, not many performances were all that good last year in the best actor category.

A better piece of acting last year is Hugh Jackman’s last shot at his most famous character Wolverine in Logan. It was a lot better that Washington’s, or that of Call Me By Your Name’s Timothée Chalamet or Daniel Day-Lewis’ work in Phantom thread. The problem? It’s a super hero movie and the snobby Oscar voters can’t make themselves go there.

In the supporting actor and actress category Octavia Spencer gets a nod for The Shape of Water. I love Spencer. She’s always very good and impossible not to love but she’s not close to as good in her film as Hong Chau was in Downsizing. She who stole the show and was the only good thing about the movie.

And completely ignored is the excellent supporting work of Will Poulter as an absolutely nasty, horrible cop in Kathryn Bigelow’s excellent biopic Detroit.

It’s better acting than Christopher Plummer’s portrayal of billionaire J. Paul Getty in All the Money in the World. Plummer is a great actor but the best part of his portrayal is how much he looked like the greedy billionaire.

Here’s a plus in the supporting category and that’s the recognition of Woody Harrelson for a wonderfully multi-layered performance as an harassed but lovable sheriff in Three Billboards.

Also snubbed in the music categories and the visual effects and editing categories is last year’s most beautiful movie, Beauty and the Beast.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

