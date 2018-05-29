Tailgating Teachers: What In Washougal?

Washougal, Washington- Contract negotiations begin tomorrow for teachers in Washougal. Trying a unique approach, the teachers are holding a tailgate party to rally for competitive wages and optimal class size.

Library Media Specialist Hillary Marshall says that because of the McCleary vs. State of Washington case it’s now up to the educator’s unions to negotiate their own salary scales, medical benefits, and optimal class size situations. That case claimed that Washington State wasn’t properly funding basic education.

Hillary says they would like to have the contracts finalized by June 20.

The district superintendent will be making the final decision on what provisions are granted to the WAE. And he’s not necessarily the bad guy. Teachers were slated for a 0% raise this year until he wrote a letter to the state garnering 6 percent for educators.

In a community of tradition and collaboration Hillary Marshall has been a teacher for 22 years but she hasn’t had a raise since she topped out at 16 years with the State.

Teachers, classified employees, parents, and students will gather at 4pm Wednesday May 28, hoping to catch the district’s bargaining team on their dinner break.

The tailgate’s purpose is to show solidarity and support for the provisions addressed by the Washington Association of Educators toward the Washougal School District. Their main goals this session on top of the salary increase are to create smaller classrooms at the elementary and middle school level and to provide incentive for incoming teachers.

In the full interview (link below) Hillary describes parts of the bargaining process, the benefits to students, and gives a full rundown of the tailgating event and its purpose. She also provides some very insightful numbers when it comes to increases in pay for teachers. The percentages may surprise you. One issue these schools face is retaining the teachers they have. Is this rural school district being forgotten?

