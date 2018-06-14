In Brief: When we were kids we’d play the game and say, “Tag, you’re it.” In this movie it’s tag is not it.



Tag’s trailer says the movie is “based” on a true story. What it should say is “very loosely-based.” Other than the game of tag being played by a bunch of guys for almost 30-years, using some of the tricks the players played on each other during the game, and pointing out the game has rules written by a lawyer, not much about the true events or the people that inspired the movie actually make it into the movie.

The film is based on a Wall Street Journal article penned by Russell Adams in 2013. In the movie Adams is turned into a lady. His name — and sex — is changed and the names of the guys who played this game for more almost three-decades have been changed.

Maybe they have been changed — as the old Dragnet TV show used to say — to protect the innocent. Tag is that bad.

In this case real life is much more interesting. It involves 10 guys doing the game with help from wives and friends who are as into their thing as the participants. Director Jeff Tomsic’s flick pairs that down to five. One month a year the guys play tag. Whoever is it by the end of the month stays it for a year.

In the movie the month is May. The real life players did it in February.

The movie’s hook is one of the men — Jeremy Renner’s Jerry — has never been tagged and characters done by Ed Helms, John Hamm, TV’s New Girl’s Jake Johnson and comedian Hannibal Buress want to end his streak.

They converge on Jerry in Spokane, Washington just before his wedding. Every trick tried on Jerry fails predictably and spectacularly. Outside of a few zingers from Buress, most of the comedy lines are forced. Isla Fisher plays Helms’ character’s wife and of all the people in the film, she actually has the most fun.

It might be the only fun.

As kids when playing the game, we’d all say tag, you’re it. In this case, tag is not even close to it. Tag is a game not worth playing. The Wall Street Journal article — on the other hand — is easy to find on Google and a lot more fun.

On second thought, I’ll save you the search. Click here to see the real deal on Russell Adams’ 2013 article.

Director: Jeff Tomsic

Stars: Ed Helms, John Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Isla Fisher, Annabelle Wallis, Rashida Jones, Leslie Bibb, Brian Dennehy, Nora Dunn

Rated R for mature themes, language and brief nudity. The game of tag may have been fun but the movie isn’t. Not even close. Give this one a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



