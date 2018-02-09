Taft High School And 3 Others Closed Because Of Threats

LINCOLN CITY, Ore.— False alarm at Taft High School in Lincoln city where a student wrote a note about a school shooting that would happen today. the note appeared in the girls restroom. A student notified the office. The district promptly cancelled school today at all facilities including Tech Career School, Ocean lake Elementary Taft High and Taft Elementary. Lincoln city Police interviewed 40 students overnight. Around 8 O’clock this morning they determined the threat was a fake. Last night the district sent parents a Red Alert. Today the district is pleased and grateful the threat turned out to be nothing. 5,000 students attend Lincoln City schools. The last time there was a school threat on the Oregon Coast it was at Newport High school a few months ago.