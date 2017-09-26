Swimmers: Someone Shot At Us In The Columbia River

Columbia River Gorge, Oregon – Gunshots narrowly missed a group of swimmers on the Columbia River. Members of the Columbia Gorge Triathlon Club were in the river near Mosier when they heard about 20 shots. They say some bullets came within just yards of them. Police think the bullets came from a ridge above I-84. At this point they’re not sure if the shooting was on-purpose, or an accident.

Mark Frost of the Columbia Gorge Triathlon Club tells News Partner KGW, “It was like someone was having a target practice.”

The shooting happening on Sunday morning, as the group was swimming from Mosier to Hood River.

“When we got to just past the island, we started to hear gunshot coming from the hills around us,” Frost tells KGW. “And coming pretty close to our swimmers. I mean, within 20 or 50 yards within our swimmers.” Around 20 shots were fired, Frost says. “They looked up, and saw the bullets strike the water around us.”

Responding authorities from the Wasco County Sheriff’s office did not any suspects or evidence during a search nearby.

The Sheriff’s Office added that the incident was isolated and that the department didn’t receive any additional calls about the gunfire. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call WCSO at (541)-296-5454.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.