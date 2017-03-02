Sweet Cakes in Court

Salem Ore — Sweet Cakes by Melissa, a Gresham bakery that refused to bake a cake for a lesbian couple, had their case heard at an appeals court Thursday over a decision ordering them to pay the couple $135,000 in damages. Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian ordered the Kleins pay The money for emotional damages suffered. The Oregon Equality Act of 2007 says businesses cannot discriminate or refuse service based on sexual orientation – just as they cannot turn away customers because of their race, sex, disability, age, or religion.