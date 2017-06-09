A Suspicious Package Found On A Green Line Train Shuts Down Max System

Portland, Ore. — Exactly two weeks since a man stabbed three men, killing two of them. The Hollywood TriMet station is surrounded by crime tape again, this time for a suspicious package.

Police say a TriMet rider noticed a backpack that appeared suspicious and called 9-1-1. The train was stopped at the Hollywood Transit Center and passengers and nearby businesses were evacuated along with a closure of westbound traffic on I-84.

The Metro Bomb Squad was called out to check the package. Turns out it was not an explosive device but Portland Police say whoever left it there may have intended for it to look like a bomb.

TriMet says they stopped all trains on the system to have law enforcement check the trains. Buses were also stopped and checked.

I-84 reopened about 3:00 P.M. and the transit center was cleared and opened a short time later.

Police are still investigating but have not released any description of a possible suspect.