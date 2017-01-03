Suspicious Fire In Hubbard Turns Deadly

HUBBARD, Ore. (AP) – Firefighters responded to a report of a fire near the Oregon town of Hubbard found three separate structures burning and a body.

Lt. Chris Baldridge of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press there were separate sources of ignition for the fires. He says the case is being treated as a criminal investigation.

The firefighters were called around 3 a.m. Tuesday and had to deal with a live power line and a lack of water at the site. At 3:30 a.m., they found one dead person inside the burning residence. Seven fire agencies fought the fires.

Hubbard is located off Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem. A shop and detached garage also caught fire. Investigators are trying to identify the body and learn who lived there.