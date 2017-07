Portland, Or. – At least four car fires have been reported in SE Portland this morning. The fires are within blocks of each other. One neighbor ¬†at SE 14th and Oak said she “thought the trees were on fire” because the flames burst up so quickly.

Two other cars were damaged by fire at SE Morrison at SE 25th and Se 27th. Portland Fire and Rescue is not saying the fires were intentionally set, but does say the car fires are related.