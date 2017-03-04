Suspected Killer and Rapist Caught

Hillsboro, Oregon – A man wanted for murder and rape was arrested Friday night by Hillsboro Police. Just before 10 p.m., 33-year-old Alex Ortiz was arrested without incident at a home on Southeast Cedar Street in Hillsboro.

Ortiz is a suspect in the murder of 59-year-old Tony Villegas in Portland at Villegas’ apartment on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Ortiz was also wanted for several sexual assaults in Portland and Hillsboro. One of the sexual assaults happened on the same day as Villegas’ death, not far from the murder scene.