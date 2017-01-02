Suspected DUI Driver Injures Woman And 5-Year-Old

Ridgefield Wa. — A suspected DUI driver sideswiped one car and caused a pick-up to roll over on I-5 Monday morning.

Washington State Police says a driver heading north on I-5 at a high rate of speed, first sideswiped a car before running into the back of a pickup truck at milepost 20. That collision caused the pick-up to roll over several times and come to rest in the center median.

A woman inside the pick-up was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 5-year-old child was in the suspects car and was also injured and taken to the hospital.

The suspected DUI driver was taken into custody at the scene of the second crash.

