Suspect Wanted For Over 20 Salem Burglaries Caught

Salem, Oregon – Santa came through for some Salem businesses! Police say they’ve arrested a burglar accused of more than 20 crimes since last month. Salem Police got a call on Christmas Eve night from a security guard saying a suspicious person was on the grounds after hours. Officers arrived and closed in on 26 year old Roberto Baney-Mateos, who fled and tried to hide in the back of a utility truck. Officers used a K-9 to track him down and arrest him. Baney-Mateos is suspected of committing 22 burglaries in the Salem area since November 20th. Police are currently looking to see if there were even more burglaries that he is connected to.

Read more from Salem Police:

The quick response to a business by Salem Police officers on Christmas Eve led to the arrest of 26-year old Roberto Branden Baney-Mateos. He was eventually charged with 22 counts of Burglary dating back to November 20.

Officers were called to a business in the 3100 block of Kanz Ct NE at about 8:20 pm on Christmas Eve. Security guards had noticed a person inside of the business complex yard after hours and notified the Salem Police Department. Officers arrived on scene and saw the suspect in the yard of one business, then closed in on him as he fled into an adjoining business yard. He was soon located by a Salem Police canine hiding in the back of a utility truck and surrendered without further incident.

As the investigation continued, it was determined that he had earlier burglarized the Garten Services business on Salem Industrial Dr and was possibly connected to other similar incidents in the area.

Baney-Mateos had warrants for his arrest at the time of these incidents and has also been sought by detectives as a person of interest in several burglaries, including the LaBonita Bakery on November 25. See the below flashalert release dated December 1, 2017.

Thus far, Baney-Mateos has been charged with the following burglaries:

-Salem Alliance Church, November 20

-Physiq Fitness, November 21

-Tong King Restaurant, November 21

-Old Spaghetti Warehouse, November 21

-Garten Services, November 22

-LaBonita Bakery, November 25

-Garten Services, November 28

-El Grullense Restaurant, November 29

-Santiam Wine Co, December 6

-Xicha Brewing, December 13

-Capitol City Sports, December 13

-Little Lois Cafe, December 13

-Oregon Cherry Growers, December 17

-Salem Tennis and Swim Club, December 19

-Bethany Baptist Church, December 19

-Jacksons Shell Station, December 20

-Xicha Brewing, December 21

-Capitol City Sports, December 21

-Scoreboard Tavern, December 21

-Bottle Drop, December 21

-Commercial Property Resource, December 21

-Garten Services, December 24

Detectives are continuing to investigate other burglaries, and additional charges are possible.