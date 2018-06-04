Suspect On Tractor Damages Barlow High School Football Field
By Jim Ferretti
Jun 4, 2018 @ 2:41 PM

Gresham Ore. — Police are on the lookout for a suspect who is accused of stealing a tractor, then using it to cause damage to the Sam Barlow High School Football Field.

District spokeswoman Athena Vadnais says it happened sometime during the early morning outs of Monday, June 4, 2018.

“It is very disappointing.  We love our schools, the community loves our schools and to see that someone has caused this type of damage, you know it breaks our hearts.” Said Vadnais. “We’re going to try to find out who did it and hopefully there will be appropriate consequences.”

If you know anything about the incident or who the suspect is, you’re asked to call Gresham Police.

