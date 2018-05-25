Suspect Identified In PSU Hit And Run

Portland, Oregon- The suspect taken into custody at Northeast 16th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street today in connection to an incident that injured three women near Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Montgomery Street has been identified as 61-year-old Greg Phillip Porter.

Porter was lodged at the Multnomah County jail on three counts each of Attempt Murder, Assault in the First Degree, Reckless Driving, and Fail to Perform the Duties of a Driver Injury.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of today’s incident near Portland State University. At this point in the investigation, the reason for the suspect’s actions have not been determined. Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information about the suspect that may aid in this investigation.