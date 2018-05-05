Suspect Identified In Officer-Involved Shooting

Now in Jail and awaiting arraignment. 21 year old Brandon Syharath. He’s the man who was shot by Hillsboro Police Wednesday after neighbors reported that a house was being broke into. The house ended up being his Parents so he wasn’t charged with burglary but his confrontation with police has lead to multiple charges including assaulting a public safety officer, unlawful use of a weapon, and second degree theft.

He had been in the hospital since being shot by officers on Wednesday. The officers involved were not hurt and are on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

Syharath is now in the Washington County Jail and will be arraigned on Monday.