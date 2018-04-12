Suspect Identified in North Bend School Threat

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) – Classes have resumed in a Coos County school district after a threatened shooting canceled them for a day.

The Coos Bay World reports that authorities determined that a 12-year-old girl wrote the threat in a bathroom at North Bend Middle School. The disturbing note led district officials to cancel school Wednesday.

Police said the culprit was discovered through interviews, a handwriting comparison and surveillance video from a hallway.

The department says it’s working with the district attorney and mental health counselors to determine the next step.

—

Information from: The World, http://www.theworldlink.com