Suspect Hurts K-9 Officer, Threatens His Family With Ax

Damacus, Oregon – A 35 year old man is behind bars after holding the Clackamas County SWAT team at bay for several hours Tuesday. Family members of Mario Reyes-Orozco called 9-1-1 saying he was on drugs and threatening the rest of the family with an ax. Deputies were able to get everyone out but Orozco locked himself inside the home. Police sent K-9 officer Grimm into the home who found Reyes-Orozco quickly, but he resisted and hit Grimm with a pipe several times. Officers eventually were able to take him into custody. He is being treated for dog bites wounds.

Grimm has some swelling from his injuries and is being evaluated.

Images courtesy of Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office