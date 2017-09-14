Suspect In High School Shooting Near Spokane Obsessed With School Shootings

Rockford, Wash. – Click Here To Watch Live Coverage

The suspect in a shooting at Freeman High School has been identified by The Spokesman Review as Caleb Sharpe. KREM TV reports he and the student who was shot and killed when he tried to confront the shooter , were best friends. The Spokesman Review says its the second tragedy to hit the family of the victim, Sam Strahan. His father was killed on Father’s Day when he was crushed by a motor home he was working on.

The Associated Press reports a classmate describes the suspect as being obsessed with school shootings. A 15 year old student said the suspect brought notes in the beginning of the school year, saying he was going to do something stupid and might get jailed or killed. The student told Associated Press some students told counselors about it, but it was not clear what school officials did in response. There are also reports Sharpe posted a number of gun related youtube videos. One of them showed him and a friend pretending to do a shoot out with toy guns.

Three freshman girls were also shot and have been hospitalized. One of them underwent surgery and all three are in stable condition. Sharpe was taken into custody after being subdued by a custodian. He’s being held in the juvenile detention center.

A vigil was held to remember Sam Strahan last night and a makeshift memorial is growing outside the school. One sign reads Freeman Strong and fly high, Sam. Classes are cancelled district wide today and counselors are being made available to students and staff. The school, located 25 miles SE of Spokane, has 327 students and 16 teachers.