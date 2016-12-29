Suspect Caught After River Plunge

WEST LINN, Ore. (KGW) — A suspected car thief leapt into the Willamette River while trying to evade police but was caught and arrested near the bank of the river on Thursday morning.

At about 9:53 a.m., officers from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a 2008 Toyota Rav4 that had been reported stolen earlier Thursday. The Rav4 driver refused to stop and drove away from police.

Police pursued the car to the city of West Linn, where the suspect, 27-year-old John W. Victor, left the car and fled, eventually jumping into the Willamette River. He was later arrested near the bank of the river.

Victor was taken to a local hospital, where he was being treated for hypothermia.

Numerous other law enforcement agencies assisted in the pursuit, including the Oregon State Police, West Linn Police Department, Gladstone Police Department, Oregon City Police Department, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and American Medical Response.