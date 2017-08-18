Suspect Arrested After Standoff In NE

Portland, Oregon – Dozens of Police officers were in Northeast Portland searching for a wanted man Friday morning. Officers took four people into custody just after 4am at a home near NE 127th and Glisan. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) helped take the suspect into custody.

Here’s more from Portland Police:

This investigation began in Hillsboro in the 100 block of Southeast 11th Place on Saturday August 12, 2017 at 1:21 a.m. when deputies responded to the report of a shooting where two people were injured by gunfire. The Washington County Interagency Gang Enforcement Team (IGET) investigated the shooting. During the investigation IGET deputies learned a suspect involved in the shooting was located in the 500 block of Northeast 127th Ave.

Traffic in the area should no longer be impacted; however, neighbors in the area may see a police presence as Washington County Sherriff’s Office Interagency Gang Enforcement Deputies serve a warrant on the location.

The Hillsboro Police Department Public Information Officer may provide additional information, including information about the suspect, as the investigation continues.

###ORIGINAL MESSAGE BELOW###

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are responding to the area of Northeast 122nd Ave and Northeast Glisan Street to assist Gang Enforcement Team officers with the apprehension of a wanted person.

The Public Information Officer (PIO) will be responding to the scene. Once on scene the PIO will provide additional information and a staging location for media.

Image courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds