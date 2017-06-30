Suspect Arrested For Sexual Assault In May
By Pat Boyle
|
Jun 30, 2017 @ 7:47 AM

Portland, Or. – A Portland man has been charged with sexually abusing a homeless woman. Portland police say 63 year old Curtis Williams met the victim in downtown Portland and offered her a motel room for the night. Once there, he’s accused of assaulting her and keeping her there against her will. She was eventually able to escape and call for help.

Williams was indicted by a Multnomah County grand Jury on Thursday. He was already behind bars  on other, unrelated sex crimes. That arrest followed testing of a sexual assault forensic evidence kit. Results linked him to a sexual assault case from 2011.

