Suspect Arrested For SE Stabbing

Portland, Oregon – Detectives arrested 35-year-old Timothy Beasley in connection with a stabbing that happened at Southeast 33rd Avenue and Taylor Street on Monday June 26, 2017.

Beasley was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder, Assault in the First Degree, and Robbery in the First Degree. Beasley will be arraigned on Friday.

The victim remains in a Portland hospital recovering from serious injuries. Her name is not being released at this time, due to the ongoing investigation..

Detectives are asking anyone with information, particularly anyone in the area of Southeast 33rd Avenue and Taylor Street, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to share it with Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773, jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov.