Suspect Arrested After Fatal Shooting In Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Ore. (AP) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland, Oregon suburb of Oak Grove on Saturday night.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office says a suspect in the case was arrested early Sunday, 17 year old Miguel Angel Avila Espinal.

Deputies were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Saturday when someone called 911 to report a disturbance near an intersection along Oregon Highway 99E. Additional callers told emergency workers that the disturbance had escalated to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found 39 year old Terry Richard McKee dead and the Espinal gone. They did find several witnesses to the shooting, however.