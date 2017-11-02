Only Survivor Of Murders In Woodland Takes The Stand

VANCOUVER, Wa.– Brent Luyster a known White Supremacist is accused of killing Joseph LaMar Zach Thompson and Janell Knight on July 15, 2016. Breanne Leigh was victim number four. She was shot in the face and survived . “The look on his face will forever be ingrained in my head.” she identified Lluyster as the shooter. She said she was hanging out with Luyster, her husband Thompson, and their two friends Lemar and Knight at a mobile home on NW 417th Street. She explained to the jury Luyster was acting strangely that night he was paranoid about the Feds coming for him connected to a case out of Cowlitz county. Leigh, says she heard two shots went to the front door and Luyster shot her in the face. ” I woke up in a pool of my own blood.” her first thought was for her kids she didn’t want them to not have a mom .

Court documents show Leigh crawled away from the shooting scene and got a ride to an AM PM where she begged for help. She woke up two weeks later at Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon. She couldn’t speak . Police tried to question her several times. She took to writing things down. ” I was more worried about dying than interviews with police.” the first thing she was able to write down was “Brent Luyster in trouble with the Feds.” when she was asked who shot her. “I hand signaled a gun shooting at me.”