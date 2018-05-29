Survival Story

Portland Ore – 35-year-old climber who fell hundreds of feet on Mt. Hood on Saturday is sharing his story of survival. Josh Hawk says he’s an experienced climber. He summited Hood early Saturday morning with some friends via the “Pearly Gates” route. However, Hawk fell near Hogsback Ridge while he was skiing down. He says “I am a miracle. I sit here before you truly awarded a second chance at life, so I am incredibly, incredibly grateful for that.” After a nearly 10-hour rescue, search and rescue teams managed to get him to safety. He suffered some broken bones and had a head laceration, but he is expected to recover.