Surveillance Photos Released in US Bank Robbery

Eugene, Oregon- The Eugene Police Department is releasing surveillance photos and seeking tips in a U.S. Bank robbery at 4740 Royal Avenue that’s at Albertson’s. That happened today just before 5 o clock.

The suspect possibly arrived at the bank from the west, used a note to rob the bank, and possibly fled to the Roosevelt and Danebo area after the robbery.

He is described as a white male in his 50s, 6-feet-tall, with a heavy build, a grey goatee, and wearing a maroon beanie, black sunglasses, brown and cream flannel shirt, blue jeans and carrying a olive colored satchel.

If you have a tip in this case call 541.682.5111