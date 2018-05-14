STREAMING
Surveillance Photos Released in US Bank Robbery
By Brandon Ison
May 14, 2018 @ 8:27 PM
Image furnished by Eugene Police Department

Eugene, Oregon- The Eugene Police Department is releasing surveillance photos and seeking tips in a U.S. Bank robbery at 4740 Royal Avenue that’s at Albertson’s. That happened today just before 5 o clock.

The suspect possibly arrived at the bank from the west, used a note to rob the bank, and possibly fled to the Roosevelt and Danebo area after the robbery.

He is described as a white male in his 50s, 6-feet-tall, with a heavy build, a grey goatee, and wearing a maroon beanie, black sunglasses, brown and cream flannel shirt, blue jeans and carrying a olive colored satchel.  

If you have a tip in this case call 541.682.5111

Image furnished by Eugene Police Department
