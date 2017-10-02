Surprising Call From ESPN: “Show The Anthem!”

Aside from a few Democrats, most of America has come together today in the wake of last night’s tragic and devastating events in Las Vegas. That call for unity is evening coming from a surprising place, the sports world.

Prior to last night ESPN and many other networks had said that they wouldn’t show the singing of the national anthem and would instead focus on player profiles and other coverage. I theorize they didn’t want viewers seeing players sitting during the anthem, but the networks have denied that claim.

However today ESPN stated that for Monday night football they will show the national anthem being played, and the men and women who stand proudly with their hands over their hearts.

Maybe ESPN has some sense after all, but we’ll have to wait and see about the players.

